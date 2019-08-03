ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 15,680,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,217. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO Kevin Keyes acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,573.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $956,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

