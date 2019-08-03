Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Antero Midstream from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

In other news, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $23,020,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $14,162,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

