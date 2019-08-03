Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of AR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 13,351,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,040.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,050 shares of company stock valued at $330,062. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

