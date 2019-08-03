Apache (NYSE:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apache (NYSE:APA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

APA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 4,508,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. Apache has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

