Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,968. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

