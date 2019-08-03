Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of AMEH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $1,389,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $101,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,036 shares of company stock worth $375,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 92,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

