Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after buying an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,453,547,000 after buying an additional 295,102 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,321,786,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after buying an additional 550,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,831,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC set a $174.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

