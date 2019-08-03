Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,722. The company has a market cap of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 160,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

