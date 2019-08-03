AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. AptarGroup has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,549,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,283,000 after acquiring an additional 960,567 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 979,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

