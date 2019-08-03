Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,232. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 1,166.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Henry O. Gosebruch bought 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $386,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

