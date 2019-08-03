Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Aptiv worth $71,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 55,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

