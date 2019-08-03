Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

WTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,012. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,367,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aqua America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

