Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Holdings Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aqua America by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 788,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on WTR shares. Argus raised their target price on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $37.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

