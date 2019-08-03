Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 23,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.