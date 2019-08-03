ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a market cap of $64,633.00 and approximately $58,305.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.05513713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

