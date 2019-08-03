ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 76,171 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

