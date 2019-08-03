Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

In other Arcosa news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $54,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

