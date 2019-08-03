Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 1,528,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,011. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $468,909. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 302,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

