Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARDS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

ARDS traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

