Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $28.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $529,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total value of $2,338,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,178 shares of company stock worth $54,164,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.