Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ANET traded down $28.10 on Friday, hitting $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.80. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.34. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $529,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.37, for a total value of $2,863,885.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,178 shares of company stock worth $54,164,670. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

