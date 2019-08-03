Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 729,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,731. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $595,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.