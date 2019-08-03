Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 93,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,747. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $862.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,733,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,945 shares of company stock worth $21,761,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

