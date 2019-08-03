Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.24 Million

Analysts expect that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will announce $187.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $188.00 million. Astronics reported sales of $208.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year sales of $778.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.06 million to $797.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $809.80 million, with estimates ranging from $781.09 million to $838.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

ATRO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 1,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Astronics has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $121,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,357.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,310. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

