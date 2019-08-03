Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 354,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,791. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 259,531 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 585,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,344,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.