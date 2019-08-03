Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 917,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,044. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 109.78%.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 166,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 342,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

