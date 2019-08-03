Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE AT remained flat at $$2.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 123,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,700. The company has a market cap of $261.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 189.57% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 744,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,220.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,015 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the first quarter worth $148,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 175,729 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

