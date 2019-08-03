Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 18,950 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from C$2.80 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of $345.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.07.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$97.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.