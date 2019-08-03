AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. 1,574,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,677,940. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

