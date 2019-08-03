AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,189,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 620,243 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 36,474,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,702,800. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

