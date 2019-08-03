AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE T traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.17. 36,474,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,702,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.