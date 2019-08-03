AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 36,474,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,702,800. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

