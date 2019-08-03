Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Shares of Auctus Growth PLC (LON:AUCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 4245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.92. The stock has a market cap of $801,000.00 and a PE ratio of -16.67.

Auctus Growth Company Profile (LON:AUCT)

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

