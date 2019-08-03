Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.49.

ALV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.48. 405,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 35.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

