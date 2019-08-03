AVINOC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinbe. During the last week, AVINOC has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $359,277.00 and $4.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00258432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.01402286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00112771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

AVINOC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

