Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AWRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 12,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,849. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.21.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aware in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 1.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

