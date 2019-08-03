AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 518,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,764. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,056.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $7,402,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 33.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AxoGen by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 217.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 214,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

