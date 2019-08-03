Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 197,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,468. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 184.35%. Analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

