Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

“We perceive the co-promotion agreement positively as significantly enhances direct selling of Natesto while placing a higher promotional focus on urologists and endocrinologists. Pre-open, Aytu BioScience announced that it amended its agreement with Acerus Pharmaceuticals, wherein Natesto (testosterone nasal gel spray for the treatment of Low-T) will be co-promoted with Acerus Pharamceuticals. Under the terms of the amended agreement and upon closing, Acerus Pharmaceuticals will launch a complementary US commercial team of at least 25 US-based specialty sales reps that will market Natesto directly to urologists and endocrinologists. This will nearly double the size of the Natesto field salesforce.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYTU. ValuEngine cut Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Aytu Bioscience stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.96.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 184.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

