B. Riley Analysts Give Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) a $5.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNJN. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Finjan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of FNJN stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. Finjan has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finjan will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNJN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Finjan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finjan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Finjan during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Finjan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Finjan during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

