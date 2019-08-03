B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. 77,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 40,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $774,005.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 123,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 132,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 131,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

