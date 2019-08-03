B. Riley Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Sell

B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $18.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 8X8 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in 8X8 by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

