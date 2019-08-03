Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Ball stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. 2,848,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,894. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ball has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,087,749.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Ball by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

