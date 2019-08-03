Banana Token Price Reaches $0.0243 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Banana Token has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar. One Banana Token token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Banana Token has a market capitalization of $100,084.00 and $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00404236 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00074706 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007035 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Banana Token (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Banana Token’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banana Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

