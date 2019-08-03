Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 5,565,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

