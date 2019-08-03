BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BBDO stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,131,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

