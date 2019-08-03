Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TBBK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 165,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 213,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 186,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 113,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,711,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after buying an additional 112,103 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

