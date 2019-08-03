Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 123,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60. Banner has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1,669.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 716.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

