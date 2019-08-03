Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €38.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.26 ($41.00).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG opened at €39.93 ($46.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €15.54 ($18.06) and a 1-year high of €41.82 ($48.63). The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.24.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.