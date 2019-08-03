Barclays Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $81.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

VRNS stock opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,277 shares of company stock worth $4,785,237. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after purchasing an additional 622,639 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,778,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $19,220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,737 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

